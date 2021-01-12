Advertisement

Lexington restaurants partner with non-profit to raise human trafficking awareness

By Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington restaurants are partnering with a local non-profit to help victims of human trafficking.

All of this is happening to try to bring awareness to a crime that many say is under-reported.

Natalie’s Sisters is teaming up with DV8 Kitchen and Saul Good. When you come into either one of those restaurants you’ll see a box where they’re collecting shoes for victims of sex trafficking.

Jani Lewis is the Executive Director of Natalie’s Sisters.

“We need to get the word out,” Lewis said. “There are women that need help, and there are ways to help them.”

She tells us that what Tuesday’s event is all about, spreading awareness and doing anything to help with a problem that’s much more prevalent than many think.

“People often think of sex trafficking as what they see in the movies, you know, tie a woman up, throw her in the back of the car, and take her across state lines,” Lewis said. “That is one form; a very dramatic [form of] human trafficking.”

But that’s not just it. Any act of force, fraud, or coercion to cause a commercial sex act qualifies as sex trafficking and Lewis says that happens in our city every day.

Lewis says, in addition to the shoe drive, Saul Good and DV8 Kitchen are prepared to donate 10% of Tuesday’s income back to Natalie’s Sisters to help with the cause.

“They’re already a social enterprise. They’re working very hard to work with folks who are in recovery, so, they understand the need,” Lewis said. “Many of our women are in recovery as well or are in need of recovery, so it’s a good partnership.”

You can come out to DV8 on South Broadway from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saul Good on Mall Road from 4 p.m. until they close to donate.

