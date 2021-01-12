LFCHD still working to complete Phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccination plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While COVID-19 cases rise, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is working to distribute vaccines.

Health leaders admit they’re a little behind, still vaccinating health care workers, but they say no dose is being wasted.

There are more than 20,000 health care workers in Fayette County. The health department is focused on vaccinating these workers, so they can help vaccinate others.

As surrounding counties move on to vaccination phase 1B, Fayette Co is still in phase 1A. The health dept is focused on vaccinating more than 20,000 health care workers.... so they can help vaccinate others. More details at noon. pic.twitter.com/kF9piLo5Fv — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) January 12, 2021

Health dept. spokesperson Kevin Hall says a limited supply of vaccines has kept the department from moving out of Phase 1A.

“We are getting limited does each week. We’ve done 2,500 shots through our three special clinics so far and that’s just first doses,” Hall said.

Local hospitals are also vaccinating their staff, but Hall says smaller medical clinics still need help from the health department. The federal government is asking states to speed up the vaccination process.

So far, the state has asked the University of Kentucky to assist with vaccinating K-12 teachers in Fayette County. UK HealthCare has vaccinated nearly 6,000 frontline workers and will vaccinate several thousand more over the next few days.

UK is also developing plans to vaccinate K-12 teachers, college students, faculty, and staff. When students return to campus this spring, they'll have to get tested for covid 19. More details at noon. pic.twitter.com/HYO37Atwms — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) January 12, 2021

The university is also working on plans to vaccinate the campus community.

When students return this spring they will be tested for COVID-19 like in the fall. The university will also keep testing residence hall wastewater and specific student groups with a higher prevalence of the virus.

Although the health department is focusing on vaccinating health care workers, there are other places like pharmacies offering the vaccine. Hall says if you think you are eligible for a vaccine at this time, and want one, to contact your healthcare provider.

