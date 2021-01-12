Advertisement

LFCHD still working to complete Phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccination plan

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While COVID-19 cases rise, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is working to distribute vaccines.

Health leaders admit they’re a little behind, still vaccinating health care workers, but they say no dose is being wasted.

LFCHD sets up online portal for health care workers to be notified about vaccine clinics

There are more than 20,000 health care workers in Fayette County. The health department is focused on vaccinating these workers, so they can help vaccinate others.

Health dept. spokesperson Kevin Hall says a limited supply of vaccines has kept the department from moving out of Phase 1A.

Who gets priority for the COVID-19 vaccines in Kentucky?

“We are getting limited does each week. We’ve done 2,500 shots through our three special clinics so far and that’s just first doses,” Hall said.

Local hospitals are also vaccinating their staff, but Hall says smaller medical clinics still need help from the health department. The federal government is asking states to speed up the vaccination process.

So far, the state has asked the University of Kentucky to assist with vaccinating K-12 teachers in Fayette County. UK HealthCare has vaccinated nearly 6,000 frontline workers and will vaccinate several thousand more over the next few days.

The university is also working on plans to vaccinate the campus community.

When students return this spring they will be tested for COVID-19 like in the fall. The university will also keep testing residence hall wastewater and specific student groups with a higher prevalence of the virus.

Although the health department is focusing on vaccinating health care workers, there are other places like pharmacies offering the vaccine. Hall says if you think you are eligible for a vaccine at this time, and want one, to contact your healthcare provider.

