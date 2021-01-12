Advertisement

No. 1 Alabama wins national title 52-24 over No. 3 Ohio St

Alabama went 13-0 as coach Nick Saban won his seventh national championship and sixth as coach of the Crimson Tide
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches a touchdown pass against Ohio State during the...
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches a touchdown pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - No. 1 Alabama has won the College Football Playoff national championship game 52-24 against No. 3 Ohio State. It was the final game of a season played entireply in a pandemic. Alabama went 13-0 as coach Nick Saban won his seventh national championship and sixth as coach of the Crimson Tide, all in the last 12 years. Justin Fields and the banged-up Buckeyes just could not keep up. Smith, the Heisman Trophy winner, had catches for 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half.

