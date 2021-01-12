Advertisement

Richmond man facing manslaughter charge in connection with drug overdose death

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection to an overdose death.

Richmond police say Kris Anglin is the man who gave drugs to Mitchel Banks. Banks was found dead Monday on North Madison Avenue.

Kris Anglin
Kris Anglin(Madison Co. Detention Center)

Through investigation, police say Banks was texting Anglin about getting the drugs. Anglin gave him fentanyl.

Police later found Anglin and arrested him on manslaughter and drug trafficking charges.

