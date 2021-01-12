Advertisement

Some raise concerns over security at Ky. State Capitol after violence at US Capitol

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some have raised concerns over security at the State Capitol and other government buildings in the wake of the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Kentucky officials say they have a plan addressing that, but some lawmakers say they would like to see more done.

Monday, Governor Beshear talked about threats of protests and possible violence in all 50 states, at capitol buildings and other government buildings, leading up to the inauguration.

Beshear said there is a plan being worked out with Kentucky State Police and others. In fact, last Thursday, the day after the riot at the U.S. Capitol, we saw dozens of troopers and cruisers all around the Capitol grounds.

Representative Joni Jenkins, D-Shively, the House minority floor leader, also said that day she was concerned about a lack of a better security plan. We spoke to her again about what has taken place since then.

“We are very concerned and we understand that not every detail can be out there, but I am still pushing for training for my members and staff, should something happen,” Jenkins said.

Kentucky is one of the few states that does allow the open carrying of weapons inside the Capitol building. Jenkins says she believes most who carry are law-abiding but says it only takes one problem.

Speaker of the House David Osborne said he has asked for a meeting with Governor Beshear and Attorney General Cameron after Michigan made a change to what they allow. Osborne did not say how he feels about the issue either way.

Governor Beshear said they will do whatever is necessary to protect buildings but did go into details about their specific plans.

