Gov. Beshear reports 3,053 new cases; 12.23% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

“This is the fourth-highest Tuesday, it’s higher than the last couple weeks, so we’re trying to determine where these numbers are going,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are sure that this is a surge caused by gatherings through the holidays, but there is a chance from what we are seeing in the data that while people gathered during the holidays, maybe now they’ve changed their behavior back to be being very careful. If that’s the case, hopefully we’ll see a leveling off, but only the data over the next week is going to let us know.”

Gov. Beshear reported 3,053 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 308,729 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.23 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 412 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 22 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 2,944.

As of Tuesday, 1,733 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 397 are in the ICU, and 205 are on ventilators. At least 39,200 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

