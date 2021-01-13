2021 Kentucky Official Visitor’s Guide highlights “safe-cations”

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet has unveiled the 2021 Kentucky Official Visitor’s Guide.

In response to the nation’s ongoing battle with COVID-19, this year’s cover highlights Kentucky’s outdoor recreation as part of a continued effort to promote safe travel opportunities that allow for social distancing.

“The tourism and hospitality industry plays a critical role in helping generate revenue for Kentucky’s economy,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “As our nation continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of safe vacations and travel has become critically important. Kentucky is fortunate to have an immense landscape of outdoor recreation and beauty, which has positioned our tourism industry at advantage to recover from these unprecedented times.”

Kentucky tourism is an $11.8 billion industry.

The 2021 guide features information on new attractions slated for 2021. The guide also highlights outdoor adventures, Kentucky State Parks, the state’s racetracks, distilleries, wineries and breweries.

For travelers planning a Kentucky getaway, click here to see an online version of the 2021 Kentucky Official Visitor’s Guide or submit an order for your copy today. Travelers are encouraged to follow all public health safety guidelines including Red Zone Reduction Recommendations.

For more information about Kentucky tourism, visit Kentuckytourism.com

