Alabama’s three-point assault buries Kentucky 85-65

The Crimson Tide hit 14 threes in Tuesday night’s win.
Alabama's John Petty Jr., left, shoots a 3-pointer while defended by Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Alabama buried fourteen threes and the Crimson Tide beat Kentucky 85-65 Tuesday night at Rupp Arena to stay undefeated in SEC play at 5-0.

Alabama finished 14-30 from three-point land. John Petty Jr. scored a game-high 23 points and Jaden Shackelford added 18 points. Alabama shot 46% from the floor.

Isaiah Jackson led the Wildcats with 14 points, six rebounds and seven blocks. Devin Askew poured in 12 points and Keion Brooks added 10 points on 4-12 shooting.

The Wildcats had 21 field goals and 19 turnovers in the loss.

The Crimson Tide led the Wildcats 42-30 at the half and stretched out that lead in the second half.

This was Alabama’s first win at Rupp Arena since 2006. This was also Kentucky’s second worst home loss to Alabama in school history. The Crimson Tide won 94-71 at Rupp in 1974.

Kentucky (4-7, 3-1) visits Auburn Saturday at 2:00 on ESPN.

Alabama (10-3, 5-0) hosts Arkansas Saturday at 3:30 on the SEC Network.

