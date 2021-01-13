ARH’s CEO and President Joe Grossman to retire

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday, Joe Grossman announced that he will retire on June 30.

Joe Grossman took over as President and CEO at ARH in 2013. Grossman has 35 years of experience in healthcare and wishes to spend more time with his family.

“On behalf of the ARH Board of Trustees, we are extremely grateful for Mr. Grossman’s excellent leadership and commitment to ARH’s longstanding mission as it pertains to bringing the most advanced care options to those living in even the most rural areas of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia,” said Duanne Thompson, chairman of the ARH Board of trustees. “During his time as president and CEO, the ARH health system has seen amazing growth and progress that will continue to be felt in our service areas for years to come. He will be greatly missed.”

During Grossman’s tenure as President and CEO, ARH expanded to 13 hospitals, 80 clinic locations, and added retail pharmacies, home health agencies, and home durable medical equipment store locations. ARH currently provides healthcare to more than 400,000 people in Eastern Kentucky.

Grossman has led partnership efforts and served on boards of economic groups such as One East Kentucky, One Harlan, and the Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance. Grossman is also on the board for Kentucky Hospital Association, the Kentucky Health Collaborative, Kentucky Retirement Systems, HEAL (Help End Addiction for Life), Harlan County EDA, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, and the Coalfields Industrial Authority. Grossman was held a former board role for Treasurer of the Kentucky Commercial Utility Customers, Inc. and the East Kentucky Health Collaborative boards.

“I greatly appreciate the opportunity to be a part of ARH and the wonderful Appalachian communities and people it serves. Further, I appreciate all the continued support I have received from the Board of Trustees and the ARH employees over the past 18 years,” Grossman said. “Our organization is in a good place and I believe it is headed for an even better future. The ARH team members are very talented and dedicated to the ARH mission and will continue to grow and improve the lives of the people we serve.”

