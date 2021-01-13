Bitcoin machine stolen from Lexington gas station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Lexington are looking for a stolen Bitcoin machine stolen.

Police say someone ripped the machine out from the Food Mart on Bryan Station Road around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The owner says the suspects drove up in a truck and broke into the business through a window.

They first tried to steal an ATM that was anchored to the ground inside the business. However, they weren’t able to get it loose from the ground, so they went after the Bitcoin machine instead and stole it.

Police have yet to review surveillance video. They’re asking for anyone who sees something suspicious to give them a call.

