Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Light Snow This Weekend

By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another pretty nice weather day across the Commonwealth as sunny skies boost temps into the 40s. This is ahead of a big change toward winter starting Thursday night and early Friday. That’s when a cold front works through, bringing a much colder air mass and rounds of light snow into the coming weekend. It kicks off a very busy winter setup for the next few weeks.

Temps out there today hit the 40s and may flirt with 50 on Thursday. That’s when southwest winds start to crank ahead of our cold front. This front crosses the state very quickly Thursday night and Friday morning.

Here’s a breakdown of how things look:

  • The front likely has a band of light rain and light snow along and just behind it.
  • Skies will briefly clear behind that band, but that disappears as clouds and light snow sweep in from the west late in the day.
  • With a powerful upper level low spinning over top of us, the atmosphere has quite a bit of energy and lift.
  • This brings an increase in light snow Friday night and Saturday and this should be fairly widespread. Within this comes some streaks of heavier snows for a time.
  • Another light snow maker then tries to show up late Sunday and Monday as another disturbance works in.
  • Accumulations are a good bet across the entire region.

