Dunbar storms back to beat Douglass 75-68

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Down by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter, Dunbar stormed back to beat Frederick Douglass 75-68 Tuesday night in a showdown of unbeaten teams.

The Bulldogs (4-0) visit Madison Central January 14. The Broncos (2-1) visit Scott County on January 15.

