Dunbar storms back to beat Douglass 75-68
The Bulldogs erased a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter to remain unbeaten.
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Down by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter, Dunbar stormed back to beat Frederick Douglass 75-68 Tuesday night in a showdown of unbeaten teams.
The Bulldogs (4-0) visit Madison Central January 14. The Broncos (2-1) visit Scott County on January 15.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.