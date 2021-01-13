Advertisement

Fayette Co. Public Schools staying virtual a week longer

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a new release from officials at Fayette County Public School, the district announced it will stay virtual for a week longer.

Officials say they will continue remote learning the weeks of Jan. 19-22 and Jan. 25-29.

The district’s goal is to begin graduated in-person learning the first week of February.

Their decision comes as Fayette County’s average daily cases have been more than 200 for the past nine days. District officials say in the first 11 days of 2021, the district has had 117 students and 63 employees test positive for COVID-19.

