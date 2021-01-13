Advertisement

FCPS targeting February 1 to begin phased restart of in-person classes

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - School leaders in Lexington have once again pushed back a possible return to in-person learning. Students will be learning online for the rest of the month.

Fayette County Public Schools officials hope to get students back into the classroom as soon as possible, but, of course, that all depends on the data.

Acting Superintendent Marlene Helm sent an email to parents Tuesday saying 117 students and 64 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 this year.

She says if cases go down, the district will start in-person classes the first week of February. She explained the district will take a phased-in approach, starting with kindergarten through second grade and adding more grade levels in the following weeks.

Teachers hope students can return as soon as possible.

“I think that teachers as a whole, obviously, everybody wants to go back to school,” said Jessica Hiler, president of the Fayette County Education Association. “There’s not a teacher that doesn’t want to be with kids, but we want to do it when it’s safe to back. I think that’s the challenge.”

Next week school buses will hit the road and start practicing their routes for next month.

In the meantime, the district will continue distributing free meals to families in need. It’s also providing mental health services.

