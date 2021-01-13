Gov. Beshear reports 4,560 new COVID-19 cases; third-highest death total

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear reported 4,560 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 313,282 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.29 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 594 are in kids 18 or younger.

Today marks the state’s fourth-highest report of new COVID-19 cases and third-highest report of new COVID-19 deaths.

There were 47 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. The state death total is now 2,991.

As of Wednesday, 1,702 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 403 are in the ICU, and 225 are on ventilators. At least 39,723 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“We’re going to pass 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “That is tragic. We can stop this. We need to wear masks. We need to follow the rules and restrictions, and now is not the time to pull away the authority that keeps us safe. That allows us to be fluid and flexible with a virus that appears to be mutating and spreading more aggressively.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.