Health officials urge people to be patient while waiting on COVID-19 vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The COVID-19 vaccine is in high demand, and low supply.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department oversees 10 different counties. Stuart Spillman says most counties are still working on group 1A (healthcare workers and long-term care facilities), but some people in 1B (70 and older) have already had their shots. He explains it’s only so those doses aren’t wasted.

“They may have a smaller group of 1A workers and they have more left over that they can go into 1B. But we’ve not been able to order the 1B yet. Only what’s been leftover has been able to be given to these 1B workers and I think that’s what people are seeing in other parts of the state,” Spillman said.

In addition to availability, some say administering the vaccine has several challenges.

“There are a lot of potential roadblocks, and all those roadblocks have blocked the road,” said emergency room physician Dr. Ryan Stanton.

Dr. Stanton says storage, applications, and infrastructure have slowed the process. He says officials need to readjust their plans.

“Use that same idea of warp speed to streamline the process of putting in the logistics and the infrastructure necessary to get these vaccines all throughout our communities,” Dr. Stanton said.

After seeing these challenges and time it takes for group 1A, Spillman is asking people to be patient when 1B finally begins.

“But I think that’s upcoming here probably within the next week or so,” Spillman said.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department says it has administered every dose it has been given, and none have been wasted.

