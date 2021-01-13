Advertisement

James Harden traded to Brooklyn Nets in blockbuster deal

Harden reunites with former Thunder teammate Kevin Durant.
James Harden of the Houston Rockets reacts to a basket during the first quarter of an NBA...
James Harden of the Houston Rockets reacts to a basket during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP)(Carmen Mandato | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to acquire three-time scoring champion James Harden from the Houston Rockets, a deal that reunites him with Kevin Durant and gives him the move that he has sought for weeks, said a person familiar with the situation.

Harden is going to the Nets as part of a four-team deal that also involves Indiana and Cleveland, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the trade call with the NBA - which signs off on all deals - has not been completed.

The deal was struck less than 24 hours after Harden seemed to deliver a farewell address to the Rockets Tuesday night.

