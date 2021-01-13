James Harden traded to Brooklyn Nets in blockbuster deal
Harden reunites with former Thunder teammate Kevin Durant.
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to acquire three-time scoring champion James Harden from the Houston Rockets, a deal that reunites him with Kevin Durant and gives him the move that he has sought for weeks, said a person familiar with the situation.
Harden is going to the Nets as part of a four-team deal that also involves Indiana and Cleveland, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the trade call with the NBA - which signs off on all deals - has not been completed.
The deal was struck less than 24 hours after Harden seemed to deliver a farewell address to the Rockets Tuesday night.
