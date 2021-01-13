Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder days roll in before a cold blast

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The milder temperatures will be here for a couple more days.

It all looks good for us this afternoon. Sunshine should make a full return and the milder temperatures will follow. Highs will be around the mid to upper 40s. This kind of air is roughly 5-7 degrees above normal for us.

Out ahead of the cold front we will see temperatures reach the 50s. There is a good chance that some of you will see low to even a few mid-50s. It looks awesome before the front plows through the region. Winds will blow in at some stronger speeds.

Once the front moves through the region, rain, and even some snow will begin flying. That wind will make it feel even worse. It has a shot of throwing down some accumulation. I don’t think that it puts down a lot. It is something to watch because these can overachieve! Keep in mind that we aren’t even a month into winter yet. Yeah, wrap your head around that one.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

