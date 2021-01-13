Kentucky players wear No. 33 shirts, hold moment of silence to honor Ben Jordan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky basketball and baseball player Ben Jordan died on Monday and to honor him, the Wildcats wore No. 33 shirts during warmups before Tuesday night’s SEC game against Alabama.

Jordan wore No. 33 during his time with the Kentucky basketball team last season.

If you zoom in, you can see “33” on each T-shirt. Ben Jordan wore No. 33 last season. pic.twitter.com/uIBxOzxduh — Jerry Tipton (@JerryTipton) January 13, 2021

Prior to the start of the game, there was a moment of silence as well.

UK holding a moment of silence for Ben Jordan @BBN @wkytsports pic.twitter.com/RcvUbf4CaX — Brian Milam (@brianwkyt) January 13, 2021

Details of his passing are not complete.

