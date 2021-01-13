Kentucky women vs. Auburn postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Tigers program
The Tigers have a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals.
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Due to COVID-19 issues within the Auburn women’s basketball program, the January 14 game between the Tigers and Kentucky has been postponed.
Kentucky (9-3, 2-2 SEC) is set to continue SEC play on Sunday vs. Vanderbilt inside Memorial Coliseum. The game will tip at 5 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
