Kentucky women vs. Auburn postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Tigers program

The Tigers have a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Rhyne Howard (10) brings the ball up court during the first half of an...
Kentucky Wildcats guard Rhyne Howard (10) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against the DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Due to COVID-19 issues within the Auburn women’s basketball program, the January 14 game between the Tigers and Kentucky has been postponed.

The Tigers have a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals.

Kentucky (9-3, 2-2 SEC) is set to continue SEC play on Sunday vs. Vanderbilt inside Memorial Coliseum. The game will tip at 5 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

