Kentucky women vs. Auburn postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Tigers program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Due to COVID-19 issues within the Auburn women’s basketball program, the January 14 game between the Tigers and Kentucky has been postponed.

The Tigers have a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals.

Kentucky (9-3, 2-2 SEC) is set to continue SEC play on Sunday vs. Vanderbilt inside Memorial Coliseum. The game will tip at 5 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.