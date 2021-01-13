Ky. congressional delegates react to 2nd impeachment of President Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. WKYT) - Kentucky’s congressional delegates are reacting to the second impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday blocked a quick Senate impeachment trial for President Donald Trump but did not rule out that he might eventually vote to convict Trump.

In a letter to his GOP colleagues, McConnell acknowledged he had not made up his mind about whether Trump should be convicted of the House’s charge that he incited insurrection by exhorting supporters who violently attacked the Capitol last week, resulting in five deaths and a disruption of Congress.

“I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate,” McConnell wrote.

Congressman Andy Barr (KY-06) released a statement after voting in opposition to the impeachment of President Donald Trump, saying in part:

“The President’s rhetoric on January 6th prior to the violence and mayhem at the U.S. Capitol building was regrettable and irresponsible. It was inappropriate for the President to discourage the Vice President from discharging his duties under the Constitution and the Electoral Count Act, neither of which give the Vice President, while acting as President of the Senate, unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not. Moreover, the President failed to appreciate the gravity of the crisis as it unfolded and should have taken more decisive and forceful action to intervene and help diffuse the situation.

“That said, I disagree with my colleagues who claim that the President’s words constituted “incitement to insurrection,” which is what House Democrats specifically allege in their article of impeachment. The U.S. Supreme Court has set the standard for speech that may be prosecuted as criminal incitement without violating the First Amendment. Based on the facts, I do not believe the President’s words, while unfortunate, satisfy the legal definition of incitement.”

Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) released the following statement after voting against the impeachment resolution to remove President Donald Trump from office:

“What we need in America today is hope for a united and peaceful nation, gaining strength at every corner, not another vote to divide our country from within. President Donald Trump is not our enemy and President-elect Joe Biden is not our enemy. Over the last four decades, I have served alongside six U.S. Presidents, including four Republicans and two Democrats – Biden will be the third. Through different administrations, I have always reached across the aisle and worked to find common ground for the good of the American people, and we need to get back to the people’s business. However, today’s impeachment vote is not the way to bring Americans together.

“House Democrats have been working to remove President Trump since he took the oath of office four years ago, and this second attempt in his final days of office, only deepens the anguish and the growing political divide in our nation. The violent rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6th, leading to the loss of innocent lives and damage across this great institution, will rightly be held responsible for their actions to the fullest extent of the law – and that should be our focus.”

Congressman James Comer (KY-01) also voted against impeaching President Trump and released this statement on Twitter:

