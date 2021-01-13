Advertisement

Ky. lawmakers send several billls to Beshear during first part of 2021 session

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are meeting Wednesday for the last day of the first part of this year’s short year session.

Republican lawmakers said they would move quickly and they did just that, sending six bills to the governor after moving swiftly the first five days of the session. Four of those bills deal with the response of COVID-19 and two deal with abortion-related legislation.

Lawmakers met Saturday and passed two House bills and two Senate bills dealing with either limiting the governor’s power during states of emergency or changing the process of executive orders when it comes to businesses or schools.

The other two bills are focused on limiting abortion procedures or changing how doctors can respond to botched abortions. Those are waiting for the governor’s signature or veto.

Lawmakers say it’s certainly been a different session.

Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Paducah said, “You know we were very focused coming in for this first segment and I think we are going to accomplish what we set out to do.”

“It’s been rushed. I just have to tell you that. We spent five days addressing bills,” said Sen. Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington.

The House and Senate have also taken initial action on a budget, but we’re told it’s basically just a very bareboned spending plan and more or less a carbon copy of the last budget.

They plan to iron out House and Senate differences in a conference committee that may work in the 2-3 weeks before lawmakers meet again in February.

Lawmakers will meet for 22 days during the second part of the session. Lawmakers have until March 30 to pass a one year budget and other issues.

