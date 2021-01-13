Advertisement

Ky. lawmakers send several bills to Beshear during first part of 2021 session

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are meeting Wednesday for the last day of the first part of this year’s short year session.

Republican lawmakers said they would move quickly and they did just that, sending six bills to the governor after moving swiftly the first five days of the session. Four of those bills deal with the response of COVID-19 and two deal with abortion-related legislation.

Lawmakers met Saturday and passed two House bills and two Senate bills dealing with either limiting the governor’s power during states of emergency or changing the process of executive orders when it comes to businesses or schools.

The other two bills are focused on limiting abortion procedures or changing how doctors can respond to botched abortions. Those are waiting for the governor’s signature or veto.

Lawmakers say it’s certainly been a different session.

Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Paducah said, “You know we were very focused coming in for this first segment and I think we are going to accomplish what we set out to do.”

“It’s been rushed. I just have to tell you that. We spent five days addressing bills,” said Sen. Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington.

The House and Senate have also taken initial action on a budget, but we’re told it’s basically just a very bareboned spending plan and more or less a carbon copy of the last budget.

They plan to iron out House and Senate differences in a conference committee that may work in the 2-3 weeks before lawmakers meet again in February.

Lawmakers will meet for 22 days during the second part of the session. Lawmakers have until March 30 to pass a one year budget and other issues.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
The driver made it out safely.
Crews pull car from frozen pond in Lexington
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 4,560 new COVID-19 cases; third-highest death total

Latest News

The University of Kentucky is preparing for the spring semester and university officials say...
UK begins required COVID-19 testing for students returning to campus for spring semester
Scammers impersonate Georgetown police officers with spoofed phone number
Several snow chances will roll across Kentucky.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A cold front will drive through Kentucky on Friday.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | One more mild day
Lexington renters are worried they will be kicked out of their homes soon, and a caravan...
Protesters rally outside Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton’s home