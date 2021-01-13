Lexington Catholic pounds Lafayette to stay perfect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mr. Basketball candidate Ben Johnson scored a game-high 23 points, Ryan Russell added 17 points and Lexington Catholic pounded Lafayette 74-59 Tuesday night to improve to 4-0.

Reece Potter and Jack Gohmann added 10 points each for the Knights.

Will Stanfield and Torri Turner each scored 12 points for the Generals (2-2).

