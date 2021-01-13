Advertisement

Lexington police officer hoops with neighborhood kids in Idle Hour area

Officer Dunn says he patrols the Idle Hour area and has been playing basketball with the kids...
Officer Dunn says he patrols the Idle Hour area and has been playing basketball with the kids off and on for around two years.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When you see a police cruiser with red and blue lights flashing, you might think something is wrong. Not this time, though!

Lexington Police Officer Adam Dunn played hoops with some neighborhood kids in the Idle Hour area.

Dunn says he patrols the area and has been playing basketball with the kids off and on for around two years. He says whenever the weather is nice he comes out with the boys and gets a little exercise in.

