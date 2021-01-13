Organizers trying to make plans for Land Rover Kentucky Three Day Event amid pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Land Rover Kentucky Three Day Event held at the Kentucky Horse Park usually brings in large crowds and an economic boost to our region, but as the COVID-19 crisis continues, there are questions on if it will have to be canceled for a second year or if they can find a way to continue forward.

Drawing in roughly 80,000 spectators during a normal year, the event is the largest of the sport horse community in North America.

“It’s a big question, you know I think we’ve all learned from 2020 to never say never, it would be more difficult without running this year with spectators,” said Lee Carter, executive director of equestrian events.

But even without spectators there would still be a massive hit to the local economy as it brings in $14.2 million.

“We’re a driver for our tourism, for our restaurants, for anything where guests might be coming into our communities, so it’s significant,” Carter said.

While there are a lot of questions on whether this event can take place or not, Carter says he is staying optimistic about the future of the event.

“We’ve been here since 1976 and have organized this event since the world championships in ’78 and 2020 was the only year we’ve ever had to cancel and it took a world wide pandemic to do it,” Carter said.

So, what needs to be done in order for the show to go on? Well, Carter says they’ve been working to finalize details with the state and national organizations to prove they’ll be able to keep people safe and socially distanced, among other things.

“We’re working with our governing body, U.S. Equestrian, currently they restrict spectators. So, we’re with them in hopes that they will adjust their position in the coming days and weeks,” Carter said.

And Carter says they believe they have a solid plan to be able to move forward with the event.

“Of any group, our organization can do it, we have a long history here. It really is just a matter of making sure everyone is comfortable with it and moving forward,” Carter said.

Carter tells us final decisions on the Land Rover Kentucky Three Day Event are likely to come in the next three to four weeks.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.