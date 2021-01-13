STUDY: Long-term smokers in Kentucky will spend nearly $2M over their lifetime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During a time when millions of people are trying to survive a global pandemic and make ends meet, Kentuckians are spending astronomical amounts of money on smoking.

Smokers have a higher risk of developing severe symptoms from COVID-19, but that’s not stopping people from lighting up.

Since 1964, more than 20 million people have died from smoking related illnesses, 2.5 million of those were nonsmokers who died from diseases associated with secondhand smoke.

Not only is smoking a deadly habit, it’s an expensive one.

The personal-finance website WalletHub released a new report that ranked The Real Cost of Smoking by State, which included how much money a person spends on smoking per year, during their lifetime and total healthcare costs.

In Kentucky, smokers will spend $36,740 a year, on average, to get their fix.

Long-term smokers in Kentucky and Indiana will spend nearly $2,000,000 over their lifetime.

WalletHub released the following numbers:

The Financial Cost of Smoking in Kentucky (1=Lowest, 25=Avg.):

Out-of-Pocket Cost per Smoker – $98,112 (Rank: 11th)

Financial-Opportunity Cost per Smoker – $1,093,824 (Rank: 11th)

Health-Care Cost per Smoker – $110,280 (Rank: 1st)

Income Loss per Smoker – $451,829 (Rank: 7th)

Other Costs per Smoker – $9,459 (Rank: 3rd)

Total Cost Over Lifetime per Smoker: $1,763,504

Total Cost per Year per Smoker: $36,740

