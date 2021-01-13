Suspect crashes stolen car into Baptist Health Hardin, leaves scene officials say

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are currently looking for a suspect after officials say a woman drove a stolen car into the main entrance of Baptist Health Hardin.

According to Chris Denham with Elizabethtown Police, officers responded to Baptist Health Hardin in response to a vehicle crashing into the building.

Preliminary investigation revealed an unidentified woman broke into a Mercury Grand Marquis with the keys inside. The woman then drove the vehicle into the entrance doors on the east side of the hospital, Denham said.

Police said the woman is believed to have crashed the vehicle accidentally while attempting to steal it.

After the collision, the woman left the car, entered another small car and drove away.

Denham said that police are still looking for the woman, and investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Elizabethtown Police Department at (270) 765-4125 or the Hardin County Crime Stoppers at (800) 597-8123.

