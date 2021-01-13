UK professor, fmr. US ambassador Carey Cavanaugh talks about what happened at US Capitol

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What happened last week at the nation’s capital is still fresh and puzzling to some of the country’s allies.

We talked to UK professor Carey Cavanaugh, who is also a retired American Ambassador and Peace Mediator, about how our friends across the ocean view America.

“I’m shocked that it could happen and be allowed to happen,” said Professor Cavanaugh, Patterson School of Diplomacy.

At the time of this interview, Cavanaugh had just gotten off the phone with some of his colleagues in Europe.

“What’s going on in the United States, that’s what most of it was they were horrified to see these mobs running up to Capitol Hill break-in,” Cavanaugh said.

His European friends were mystified.

“They want to know how can Republican leaders be supporting this move where people will go break into a Capitol and want to hang the Republican candidate for vice-president,” Cavanaugh said.

They’re looking for an explanation.

“I didn’t have a good answer for them,” Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh says what happened that day scarred our image across the globe.

“It hurts our ability to exercise a leadership role we traditionally have,” Cavanaugh said.

The professor believes the next administration will have an uphill battle in repairing the image of the United States to the world.

“This image of marauders on the hill will last for decades this is not going to disappear,” Cavanaugh said. “This is now a part of our history,”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.