Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Light Snow Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track winter weather into the region starting late tonight, but really kicking in later Friday. Once that kicks in, we will see rounds of snow squalls and light snow through the weekend and into Monday. Accumulations are likely to show up during this time.

Let’s kick things off with a breakdown of how things look to play out:

Winds are gusty today as temps head toward 50 degrees ahead of the cold front.

This front slams through from west to east overnight into Friday morning. This has a narrow band of light rain and light snow along and behind it.

Some clearing takes place behind that and we may see some sun for a time Friday. That will allow for some wintertime destabilization of the atmosphere to take place.

Snow showers and snow squalls should quickly develop Friday afternoon and evening. These can pack a punch with gusty winds and reduced visibilities.

Periods of light snow then moves in Friday night into Saturday, putting down light accumulations.

The next system moves in from the northwest Sunday into Monday and brings more rounds of light snow.

Accumulations are likely for the entire region with a few inches possible. There’s the opportunity for a little more across the southeastern mountains.

There’s also an outside chance for a little thundersnow to sneak into the mix at some point. There’s a lot of rising air with these upper level systems.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.