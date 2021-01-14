Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | One more mild day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This is it—the last mild day in our entire 7-day forecast.

Once we wrap this one up and head into Friday, our temperatures will fall. It looks like it will get awfully windy out there as the day progresses. Most will see wind gusts reach 20-30MPH at times today. I think temperatures will hover around 50 degrees for most of you.

As this next cold front plows through the region, temperatures will drop! Most are near 50 on Thursday, and by Friday, you will see those numbers run below 40 degrees. This front will open the door to more cold and several snow chances. When you consider that we have snow flying around for days upon days, it has the potential to stick around. Accumulations are possible!

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.