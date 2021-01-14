KSP prepares for more protests at State Capitol ahead of presidential inauguration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More protests could be coming to the Kentucky State Capitol ahead of next week’s us presidential inauguration.

This after the FBI warned of events in the capitals of all 50 states.

Some in Frankfort say they are concerned.

A protest took place at the Capitol last Saturday that was peaceful, but it did include people openly carrying weapons. Another event could happen Sunday as the FBI warns of groups gathering in the capital cities of all 50 states.

Will there be protests at the state capitol on Sunday ahead of the US Presidential inauguration? We’re talking to people who live and work in the area about their concerns. More at 12 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/D9OBj8pKLB — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) January 14, 2021

Governor Beshear said authorities will be ready and there were undisclosed plans for possible violence.

There have been several rallies and Second Amendment events, along with pro-Trump demonstrations, but nothing near the scale that took place a week ago in Washington D.C. In fact, during some of the Second Amendment rallies last year, speakers made it a point to say, ’welcome to the safest place in the state.’

However, some in Frankfort say they are concerned, but not necessarily of people becoming violent. People who live near the Capitol say any time there’s a large group of people they get concerned and if there are weapons they are more concerned about an accidental discharge.

We spoke also with lawmakers Wednesday who said some are on edge.

“So yes, I am very concerned about what is occurring. So, I think we need to send a signal, we need to do that very firmly, that kind of treasonous behavior will not be tolerated and people who do that will be punished and imprisoned,” said Sen. Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington.

It is important to note that Frankfort will be quieter over the next several weeks simply because the General Assembly has adjourned until February second. But there are still a lot of people who work up at the Capitol, including staffers and members of the judicial and executive branches of government.

We have been told Kentucky State Police will be coordinating security for the weekend, but Governor Beshear said they will not be releasing what those specific plans are.

Governor Beshear also says the National Guard has been activated to assist with local security concerns in the coming days but no specific plans were announced.

Kentucky’s Capitol still allows the open carrying of weapons, but Republican leaders said they had requested a meeting with the attorney general and governor to discuss that.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.