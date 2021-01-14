Lexington dealership gifts car to shooting victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Glenn’s Freedom gave Cacy Roberts a Honda CR-V weeks after a shooting at her home.

Cacy Roberts and her two young sons were in bed on Dec. 21 when someone fired into their home.

Her 5-year-old son, Malakai was left permanently blind.

Employees at Glenn’s Freedom found out about the situation and wanted to rally around the family. General Manager Nathan Stahl said he hopes the new ride eliminates any worry the family has about transportation.

“There were actually bullets that hit her vehicle, and of course, with the issues that Malakai now faces, transportation’s going to be very important to his improvement moving forward and making sure he’s able to get to his doctor appointments,” Stahl said.

Roberts also received a new living room, dining room and kitchen set for her house, donated by Fairway Leasing.

Glenn’s Freedom employees said their goal is to bring awareness to her story and GoFundMe page.

