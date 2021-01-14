Advertisement

Lexington political experts weigh in on second impeachment vote

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The votes are in from both sides of the aisle impeaching President Donald Trump for the second time, this time for inciting an insurrection.

“This is completely unprecedented, nothing of this sort has ever happened,” UK Professor of Political Science Richard Waterman said. “I think it is more of a statement by members of the U.S. House of Representatives that they consider the breach, the attack on the Capitol that occurred last week as something that has to be addressed by the U.S. Congress.”

With 10 republicans voting in favor, it made this a bipartisan effort. Something that both Waterman and UK Associate Professor of Political Science Stephen Voss said may be more significant than the process itself.

“Every Republican politician is faced with the difficult choice of whether to anger part of their home base or instead to sign on to a wildly unpopular activity that was going on in Washington D.C.,” Voss said.

And, with only days before President-Elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day, Voss said it’s likely more about the message than any consequences that could follow a Senate trial.

“Democrats probably do not think they realistically can get President Trump convicted and removed from office,” Voss said. “But, now, what happened and President Trump’s role in it has been repudiated in a very public way and it will be there in the history books, in the record books from here on out.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
The driver made it out safely.
Crews pull car from frozen pond in Lexington
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 4,560 new COVID-19 cases; third-highest death total

Latest News

Although the COVID-19 vaccine has started being distributed to healthcare workers and long-term...
Health dept. reports 193 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
The University of Kentucky is preparing for the spring semester and university officials say...
UK begins required COVID-19 testing for students returning to campus for spring semester
Scammers impersonate Georgetown police officers with spoofed phone number
Several snow chances will roll across Kentucky.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A cold front will drive through Kentucky on Friday.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | One more mild day