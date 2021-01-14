Lexington VA offering COVID vaccine clinic for veterans this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At the Lexington VA Health Care System, veterans ages 50 and up can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is a way for the Lexington VA Health Care System to reach out to our veterans and take care of the veterans that we enjoy and take care of on a daily basis,” said Patrick Sinclair, a voluntary service officer.

The hospital has been vaccinating veterans all week by appointment, but this weekend it’s setting up a walk in clinic no appointment necessary.

COVID-19 has hit the community hard and some veterans are trying to be proactive.

“Personally I haven’t been hurt by it but I’ve lost a a few friends, people I went to high school with,” said Robert Murray, an Army veteran who received the vaccine.

This afternoon, Murray had no problem rolling up his sleeve.

“The problems from getting the vaccine are minuscule in comparison to if you don’t get it, you know, you don’t want to get this disease, it affects people so many different ways,” Murray said.

The hospital is giving out the Pfizer vaccine and has a -70 degrees freezer to keep the doses cold.

“Once we dilute it for the clinic, we put some saline it, then we have six hours in the fridge or two hours to keep it out. With our clinic we’re using the vaccine almost as fast as we make it,” Associate Chief of Pharmacy Matthew Lane said.

Dozens of veterans have been in and out all week. Staff are setting up additional spaces in the hospital for the walk-in clinic this weekend.

The walk-in vaccine clinic for veterans runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

