Maryland man turns self in, faces charges in Capitol breach

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Maryland man who was fired from his job after wearing his company badge as he stormed the U.S. Capitol during the violent siege by supporters of President Donald Trump has turned himself in.

Nicholas Rodean, of Frederick, was arrested Wednesday in Washington on multiple charges, including entering a restricted building, according to a news release from The Department of Justice.

The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department told The Baltimore Sun that Rodean turned himself in Wednesday morning. He was released in the afternoon and ordered to stay out of Washington except for court appearances, the newspaper said.

Rodean’s attorney, Charles Burnham, contacted the FBI two days after the violent siege to let them know his client would be surrendering. He told a judge that his client has “special needs,” but did not provide more information.

According to the criminal complaint, Rodean was identified through Facebook posts and media reports that showed the mob storming the Capitol. He was wearing his work badge from Navistar Direct Marketing, who did not identify Rodean when they fired him.

The violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol last week in an attempt to overturn the presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep the president in the White House. At least five people died, including one Capitol Police officer. Dozens of people have been charged.

