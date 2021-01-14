Pope Francis gets first dose of COVID vaccine

(CNN) – The Vatican confirmed Thursday that Pope Francis has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The statement released by spokesman Matteo Bruni doesn’t say when the pope was inoculated.

It adds that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was also vaccinated.

#PopeFrancis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI receive their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the Vatican.https://t.co/ZJJAUE6f0f — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) January 14, 2021

Vatican City began its vaccine program on Wednesday, in a medical center set up inside its main auditorium hall where Pope Francis often holds his weekly general audiences.

