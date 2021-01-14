Protesters rally outside Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton’s home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington renters are worried they will be kicked out of their homes soon, and a caravan protested outside Mayor Linda Gorton’s home Wednesday night.

They’re demanding an eviction moratorium. Since evictions for non-payment resumed in Fayette County, more than 1,400 evictions have been filed in court.

Protesters say the pandemic is far from over, and renters are losing their homes

“Renters in Lexington are scared and we want to make sure that our housing is secure no matter what happens during this pandemic. And it’s evident it’s not secure right now. Even with the federal moratorium people are still getting evicted,” Katie Kilcoyne said.

Mayor Gorton released a statement saying she and the council do not have the legal authority to issue a moratorium on evictions. She has directed city staff to take the steps necessary to keep people in their homes.

The best way to get help is to contact the city online.

