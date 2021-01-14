Advertisement

Rep. Andy Barr reflects on voting no on impeachment, says country needs healing

By Victor Puente
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time Wednesday, ten Republican representatives joined Democrats in passing that vote. Kentucky’s Andy Barr was not one of them.

“The president’s words, while unfortunate, it did not meet the definition, the legal definition of incitement,” Rep. Barr said.

He also doesn’t think it would help the country right now.

“It looks less like an effort to uphold the standards of the presidency and more like an act of political vengeance. And I just didn’t see how this was going to be a constructive path forward for bringing the country together,” Rep. Barr said.

Some lawmakers, including some Republicans, believe Trump’s claims of a stolen election led to the attack on the Capitol. And for the country to heal he needs to be held accountable.

Barr said the security failures at the Capitol need to be investigated, but ultimately, the people who directly caused the damage are to blame.

“And people need to be held accountable for their own actions. Nothing justifies violence. Whether the violence we saw in the cities this summer or the violence that we saw in the Capitol, the individuals themselves who commit those crimes who are violent protesters and violent trespassers, they are the ones who should be ultimately held accountable,” Rep. Barr said.

He says he would rather move on and get to work on other priorities, like vaccine distribution.

“And I believe very strongly that even though we’ve accelerated the approval and I give a lot of credit to the FDA and the previous administrations FDA for expediting the approval of these vaccines, that they are in fact safe and effective. I myself have received my second shot,” Rep. Barr said.

He said in the coming months, the country could use some soul-searching, as we work to come together.

“We know that there are people in this country in both the right and the left who feel disenfranchised, they’re angry, they feel left behind. They feel disrespected. And I think we need to do a lot of soul-searching, Republicans and Democrats and look at ways in which we can’t reach out to these people who feel so alienated from the institutions of our country and rebuild trust,” Rep. Barr said.

During the attack on the Capitol, Barr was in his office, until he was taken away by Capitol security to a safe location.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear outlines new partnership with Kroger to speed up vaccine distribution
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Lexington renters are worried they will be kicked out of their homes soon, and a caravan...
Protesters rally outside Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton’s home
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy

Latest News

As UK moves forward in vaccine rollout, there are questions about who’s next in line
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Director of Rupp Arena Management Carl Hall
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Director of Rupp Arena Management Carl Hall
20-year-old Joseph Ivy is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment.
Police arrest man in connection with Tates Creek shooting
Raekwon Burse was apprehended Thursday in Lexington by police, with help from the U.S. Marshals...
Man wanted for Lexington murder found
The governor gave an update on teacher vaccinations, announcing the first round of vaccinations...
WATCH | "Gov. Beshear outlines new partnership with Kroger to speed up vaccine distribution "