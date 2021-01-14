Advertisement

Scammers impersonate Georgetown police officers with spoofed phone number

(AP Images)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department is tracking reports of scammers using a spoofed phone number to solicit payments.

According to a post the department made on Facebook, the scammers represent themselves as officers seeking fines for a missed court date.

The scammers are able to spoof the department’s number, meaning caller ID may indicate the call is coming from the department’s actual number.

The department says no officer will ever call and ask for money to pay a fine.

If you receive a spam call, you can call GPD at 502-863-7820.

