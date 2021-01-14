Advertisement

Some Ky. hospitals one step ahead of others in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has been going slower than health leaders in Kentucky expected.

Some communities, like Lexington, are still working to vaccinate healthcare workers, which is Phase 1A of the vaccine plan. While other parts of the state have moved on to Phase 1B or even 1C.

Who gets priority for the COVID-19 vaccines in Kentucky?

Some hospitals are already one step ahead of others with the COVID-19 vaccine and they’re offering it to group A and now group B. Group A is health care workers and first responders. Group B is anyone 70 or older.

St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead and Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset opened appointments for these groups this week. They’re starting to administer them Thursday.

People who met any of those criteria could sign up for an appointment, but the availability went quickly.

Both hospitals said the demand exceeded their supply. They’re not accepting walk-ups because all the appointments have been booked and they only have a limited supply.

They were available only to people in the region that they serve, but that includes several different counties.

Some people who signed up through St. Claire are already on a waiting list when they get more doses. Right now, it’s still not clear exactly when the hospitals will get more doses of the vaccine.

It all depends on what is allocated by the state.

St. Claire is also continuing its drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

