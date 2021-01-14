Two charged in connection with shooting death of Jekobi Wells

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Paris Police Department has charged two people in connection with the death of 21-year-old Jekobi Wells.

Police say they located 21-year-old Tyre Q. Conner and 18-year-old Emilia Isabella Zahabi Wisdom by a set meeting at Winchester Police Department.

The investigation was conducted and resulted in both Conner and Wisdom being placed under arrest and charged.

Conner was charged with murder, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate) and robbery 1st degree.

Wisdom was charged with murder (complicity), engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate) and robbery 1st degree.

The shooting happened on Dec. 21 in Paris.

