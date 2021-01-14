Advertisement

Western Hills guard Semones eclipses 2,000 career points

Semones spent his first two years at Frankfort Christian then transferred.
By Brian Milam
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday night at Western Hills high school, senior guard Zach Semones eclipsed the 2,000 point plateau in a loss to Danville.

Semones spent his first two years at Frankfort Christian then transferred. He credits his success to practice, practice, practice.

“I would say it’s hard,” said Semones. “I work out six hours a day and make 700 shots so I trust my work ethic. I know what I can and can’t do and I guess it is a little bit natural though, but it’s mostly work ethic. I just work really hard on my game everyday.”

“That’s a lot of points! Absolutely. Just getting 1,000 points is a huge deal,” said Western Hills head coach Geoff Cody. “The amount of work that he puts in every day when we’re off, but that’s just the type of guy he is. I’m very fortunate to just be a very small part of what he’s done.”

Western Hills (0-3) hosts Central Kentucky Home School January 13.

