Advertisement

Zello walkie-talkie app removes extremist channels

‘We’re deeply disturbed by last week’s abhorrent actions against our democracy’
By Ed Payne
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The push-to-talk app Zello says it’s banned thousands of armed extremist channels.

In all, more than 2,000 have been pulled from the platform.

“We’re deeply disturbed by last week’s abhorrent actions against our democracy,” Zello said on Twitter. “Ahead of the inauguration, we have deleted numerous militia-related channels from our platform to diminish any risk of further violence.”

The push-to-talk walkie-talkie app made the move after it found evidence that some of its users participated in last week’s riots at the Capitol.

Zello condemned the violence in a blog post.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear outlines new partnership with Kroger to speed up vaccine distribution
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Lexington renters are worried they will be kicked out of their homes soon, and a caravan...
Protesters rally outside Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton’s home
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy

Latest News

In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, an Afghan security official stands near a vehicle in which...
US down to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, as ordered by Trump
In this image made from video, a racing pigeon sits on a rooftop Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in...
‘Fake’ US leg band may get pigeon a reprieve in Australia
In this Nov. 1, 2015, file photo, Peter Mark Richman arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in...
Noted character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93
This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
US executes Virginia gang killer despite COVID-19 infection
As UK moves forward in vaccine rollout, there are questions about who’s next in line