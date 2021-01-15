2018 Kentucky Mr. Football transfers to UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Western Hills star, 2018 Kentucky Mr. Football, and Nebraska fan-favorite Wan’Dale Robinson is transferring to Kentucky.

Robinson broke the news on Twitter on Friday:

Robinson was an All-American at Western Hills and originally committed to Kentucky, but then flipped to Nebraska just before signing day.

“For anyone who knows me knows she’s the biggest reason I play the game of football. Being away from my mother and not seeing her during the season hurt me,” Robinson said we announced he was entering the transfer portal. “I intend to find a place closer to my mother that will still allow me to achieve my dreams and goals.”

Robinson set numerous rookie records at Nebraska in 2019 and then led the Cornhuskers in receiving in 2020. Robinson had nearly 1,500 total yards in his two seasons in Lincoln.

Robinson has three years of eligibility remaining.

