Ally Blake Tracks a First Alert Weather Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

A wintery weekend is ahead starting with today...

Good Friday morning everyone! It is a First Alert Weather Day as the potential for winter weather will advance its way into Kentucky and stick around today and throughout the weekend. Temperatures will hover around freezing for most of this morning and into the rest of the day today. The major concern is not major accumulations, but slick roadways so make sure you give yourself extra time if you are commuting anywhere this weekend.

On our first alert radar network we can see heavy rain making its way into central KY and a wintery changeover in some spots and even are seeing some coatings on some surfaces. A cold front will pass over us this morning and knock temperatures down with it. The rest of the evening we can see the potential for some snow squalls and that can reduce visibility on the roadways. Saturday another shot of cold air punches in and that wave will give more energy to the system and keep the snow potential for Saturday and Sunday. This will linger early into Monday and the rest of the week, as continuous rounds of systems make their way across the Ohio Valley. I hope you like wintry weather cause we are in for multiple rounds of it. Temperatures will remain below average in the 30′s for the week ahead.

Have a great weekend and be safe!

