Beshear: Kentucky is prepared to deal with violent protests

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says Kentucky is prepared for possible protests this weekend.

In an interview with CNN on Friday, Beshear was asked about what he expects to see in the coming days.

“Well, what we’re hearing is that there are legitimate threats against state capitol buildings all over the country,” Beshear said. “Our goal is to be prepared, to ensure that what happened at the U.S. Capitol never, ever happens here.”

The FBI issued a warning to all 50 states about possible armed protests this weekend.

There was a protest at the capitol in Frankfort last weekend. Several people dressed in tactical gear with zip ties and weapons walked around the building. While there was no violence, Beshear did express concern about the group and their intentions.

“So we’ve got to know these people intend to cause violence, that they are domestic terrorists, and stop playing paddy cake with these so-called militias, thinking they can dress up like it’s Halloween and act tough,” Beshear said.

The capitol building remained quiet on Friday, with a few more Kentucky State Police troopers visible. Governor Beshear has activated the Kentucky National Guard to assist with security.

