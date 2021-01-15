Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Snowy Weekend Kicks Off

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have rounds of snow showers, squalls and light snow on tap for the weekend and we are likely to put snow on the ground on more than one occasion. That doesn’t mean this is a big snowfall, but it’s a pretty wintry setup.

Here’s a look at how the weekend breaks down:

Snow showers and squalls develop late this afternoon and evening. These can put down some hit and run accumulations and reduce visibilities.

Periods of light snow with embedded snow squalls then take control tonight into Saturday. This will continue through early Sunday.

Another potent upper level low spins through here late Sunday and Monday with another increase in light snow and snow squalls.

All of this means accumulating snows through the weekend, but this isn’t a big event in terms of accumulations. Snowfall totals of 1″-3″ will be possible through Monday.

Road conditions may go from wet to white to wet to white to wet to white over the weekend. For that reason, Winter Weather Advisories need to go up this evening through Monday. Just put them out and let them ride to give the public an increased awareness of the setup.

