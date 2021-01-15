Fayette Co. interim superintendent hopes to return students to classrooms soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools administrators said they are ready to have students back in the classroom, but it’s the data that will determine when.

The district released a matrix to families, which outlines five stages from all in-person learning, up to remote only, the stage we’re in now.

When students return to school depends on factors like the seven day average number of new cases in the country, student and teacher quarantines and isolations, operational support and vaccinations.

The University of Kentucky announced it will start vaccinating all school employees starting Tuesday. Interim Superintendent Dr. Marlene Helm said the timing is perfect, because it’s before the district’s targeted in-person learning start date.

Dr. Helm said, if case numbers continue their downward trend, kindergartners, first and second graders could be back in their seats as early as Feb. 1.

“We are trying as hard as we can to return to in-person and will do that just as expeditiously as we possibly can, but with 40,000 plus students, 1,500 bus routes, a fleet of 300 buses, we have factors that we have to consider,” Dr. Helm said.

Dr. Helm said after kindergarten, first and second grade, the rest of elementary school students will go back school, then middle and finally high school.

“In our research, we found that younger children, they really need to get in the building, so they will begin to learn the protocols and practices that are required to have a successful kindergarten, first, and second grade experience,” she said.

She said it’s easier to control any spread with students that stay in one classroom versus those who travel from class to class.

James McMillin, Chief of High Schools and Secondary Programs, said there are still risks to in-person learning, even if the numbers drop below a certain threshold. Dr. Helm said she wants everyone to return to school when it’s safe.

“One of the things we want to avoid at all costs is the jumping back and forth from in person to remote,” McMillin said. “That’s not good for our teachers, students and community.”

Helm said there will likely be help offered to FCPS students this summer who feel they have fallen behind in school.

