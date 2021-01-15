Gov. Beshear reports 3,955 new COVID-19 cases; 19 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear reported 3,955 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 321,270 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.09 percent positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 491 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 19 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 3,061.

As of Friday, 1,644 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 392 are in the ICU, and 203 are on ventilators. At least 40,100 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“These case numbers are still far too high, but there is hopeful news today, too. We are on track as we ramp up to meet our goal of administering 90% of all vaccine received within seven days of arrival,” said Gov. Beshear. “In fact, last week we administered more doses of vaccine than we received.”

The governor said 325,625 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been received in Kentucky and 190,547 doses have been administered. Of those doses, 31,158 have been administered to long-term care facility residents and staff.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.