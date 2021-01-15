Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 3,955 new COVID-19 cases; 19 deaths

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear reported 3,955 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 321,270 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.09 percent positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 491 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 19 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 3,061.

As of Friday, 1,644 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 392 are in the ICU, and 203 are on ventilators. At least 40,100 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“These case numbers are still far too high, but there is hopeful news today, too. We are on track as we ramp up to meet our goal of administering 90% of all vaccine received within seven days of arrival,” said Gov. Beshear. “In fact, last week we administered more doses of vaccine than we received.”

The governor said 325,625 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been received in Kentucky and 190,547 doses have been administered. Of those doses, 31,158 have been administered to long-term care facility residents and staff.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy shares an update on her health
Robert Bauer
Kentucky man facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Raekwon Burse was apprehended Thursday in Lexington by police, with help from the U.S. Marshals...
Man wanted for Lexington murder found
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear outlines new partnership with Kroger to speed up vaccine distribution

Latest News

With the virus spreading, an expert at UK explains a lot of tourist attractions are still shut...
UK travel expert: ‘Be cautious’ when traveling overseas
Lexington Catholic wins its second-straight game
Lexington Catholic dumps LCA, 39-23
Tates Creek girls coach Matt Yates
Tates Creek girls get first win, knock off Henry Clay, 80-41
Dunbar remains unbeaten with 58-40 win over GRC
Dunbar girls remain unbeaten, top GRC, 58-40
This Aug. 13, 2020 photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore....
Watch out for Netflix scam, BBB warns